Toledo Humane Society caring for several extremely thin dogs

The Toledo Humane Society is caring for a number of cases of dogs that were found severely underweight. Shelter leaders say the cases are especially frustrating because there are so many resources available in the community to prevent that from happening.

A dog was brought in Monday after being found by someone working at a local apartment. The dog is extremely thin and had marks on his face that would indicate his mouth may have been tied shut at some point. Tests will be done to make sure the dog doesn't have any underlying medical conditions. If not, the humane society expects to file charges.

A cruelty investigator out on patrol spotted another dog Monday and brought it to the shelter for a couple reasons. It is also extremely thin and it was found outside locked in a wire cage.

Cruelty investigators say even though it has been a relatively mild winter, it is still way too cold to leave your pets outside without adequate food, water and shelter. They say if you are cold outside so are your pets.

The staff at the shelter also points out that you should not be embarrassed to ask for help. Shelter leaders say they work hard to keep people with their pets. If it is not a case of abuse or neglect, they go above and beyond to educate people so animals are able to stay in their home and receive proper care.

If you see an animal being abused or neglected, call the Toledo Humane Society's cruelty division. The shelter number is (419) 891-0705. And if you or someone you know needs help feeding or caring for a pet, you can also contact the humane society.

