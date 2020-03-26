Toledo Library expands online catalog while branches remain closed

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library closed all branch locations, including the Main Library downtown, due to coronavirus concerns back on March 15th.

But just because the buildings are closed, doesn't mean kids and families have to miss out on all the library has to offer.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library Media Relations Coordinator Kelsey Cogan says the library has ramped up its digital collection, with ten different online streaming resources for free books, audiobooks, movies, and more.

"Having all this e-media and having it all free is the biggest thing," says Cogan. "There are different streaming services out there but they can be pricey especially if you're wanting to use multiple during this time you're home."

In addition, the library has also started an online book club

and has opened a free library version of the popular Ancestry.com for those interested in learning more about their genealogy.

For kids, a "Real Superheroes" writing contest is going on now through April 11th. Participants can write about someone who makes a difference in their life and be entered to win cash prizes up to $200!

There's also tutoring sites and research databases for kids and teens keeping up with schoolwork.

To log on to find thousands of free books, movies, audiobooks, music, and more, head to the Toledo Lucas County Public Library website to browse the collection or get your free card today!

