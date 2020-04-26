Toledo Lucas County Health Department reopens to public

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department will be reopening to those needing services. The facility will be open to the public starting at 8:00AM on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Most services will be appointment only. Those needing a birth or death certificate will be allowed to stop down without an appointment.
A spokesperson for the TLCHD says anyone coming into the building must be wearing a mask, follow social distancing protocols and not have any signs or symptoms of illness. If you are not well you will be denied entry and encouraged to see a doctor.
Adult/Travel Immunizations: 419-213-4163
Breastfeeding Support: 419-213-2124
HIV Testing: 419-213-4150
Naloxone Training: 419-213-4168
Northwest Ohio Syringe Services: 419-213-2655
Shots 4 Tots n Teens: 419-508-9610
Reproductive Health & Wellness
Center- Telehealth Only 419-213-2013
TB Testing: 419-213-2659
Women, Infant, and Children(WIC): 419-213-4422