Toledo Lucas County Health Department reopens to public

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department will be reopening to those needing services. The facility will be open to the public starting at 8:00AM on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Most services will be appointment only. Those needing a birth or death certificate will be allowed to stop down without an appointment.

A spokesperson for the TLCHD says anyone coming into the building must be wearing a mask, follow social distancing protocols and not have any signs or symptoms of illness. If you are not well you will be denied entry and encouraged to see a doctor.

Adult/Travel Immunizations: 419-213-4163

Breastfeeding Support: 419-213-2124

HIV Testing: 419-213-4150

Naloxone Training: 419-213-4168

Northwest Ohio Syringe Services: 419-213-2655

Shots 4 Tots n Teens: 419-508-9610

Reproductive Health & Wellness

Center- Telehealth Only 419-213-2013

TB Testing: 419-213-2659

Women, Infant, and Children(WIC): 419-213-4422

