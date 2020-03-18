City, county officials to provide COVID-19 updates in Spanish, Arabic

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to affect our communities here in Northwest Ohio, up to date and accurate information is important. For many to whom English is not their first language, however, understanding that information can be difficult.

To assist those communities, the City of Toledo, Lucas County, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will be holding live question and answer sessions in both Spanish and Arabic every Wednesday on the Health Department's Facebook page.

Spanish language sessions will be held at 1 PM. Arabic sessions will be held at 1:30 PM. You can find them both by clicking HERE.

The Health Department has also uploaded some simple informational videos in both languages. You can find those below.