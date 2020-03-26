Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. closes building after staffers test positive for COVID-19

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has closed its doors to the public until March 31st to undergo cleaning following the discovery of two staffers who tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to the two positive tests, there are also two presumptive positive tests. According to the Health Department, Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski has placed himself into self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution, though he is not currently showing any symptoms of the virus.

All staff working at the Emergency Operations Center began working virtually on Thursday.

Patients with the Health Department's Tuberculosis Clinic that already have scheduled appointments for home visit tests will receive them. New appointments will not be made until after at least April 6.

Appointments with the STD clinic for tomorrow have been canceled and need to be rescheduled after April 6.

The Health Department site for WIC will be closed through Monday, March 30. All other WIC sites remain open but many have changed their operating hours. Participants with the Health Department's WIC program will be contacted regarding when they can have their cards loaded.