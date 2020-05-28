Toledo Lucas County Public Library announces new hours for phone, curbside services

Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries are taking a step towards reopening by providing phone and curbside services effective June 8.

The buildings will not be open to the public, but those phone and curbside services will be available during these hours:

All locations

Monday and Tuesday: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Heatherdowns, Holland, Kent, King, Main Library, Maumee, Mott, Oregon, Sanger, Sylvania, Washington, Waterville, West Toledo

Sunday

Sunday hours will return to Sanger Branch at a later date to-be-determined.

To reduce unnecessary travel, the library is continuing to defer returning materials as no fines will be accrued. However, drop boxes reopened May 26. Returning materials will be isolated for 72 hours.