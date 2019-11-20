Youth group pushing for Toledo to ban hairstyle discrimination

It is a law that would protect the way you choose to wear your hair. It could soon be illegal in Toledo to discriminate against someone because of their natural hair type, hairstyle or head wrap.

A group called Youth For Change is working with Toledo City Council Members to pass the ordinance. It specifically addresses discrimination for hairstyles associated with race, religion or culture.

Precious Tate is the founder of Youth For A Change, and she says their goal is to get youth involved in issues that affect their generation. Tate says discrimination based on hair types is very common and has to change.

"Youth and young people are targeted to wear their hairstyle in a specific way. When you tell them that you tell them that you don't celebrate their difference. You tell them that they must assimilate into a culture or a society that doesn't accept them for who they are."

The council is set to vote on the measure at its next meeting. Tate says her goal is to take the law state-wide.

