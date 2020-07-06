Toledo may soon require protective masks in public

Toledo may be following in the footsteps of Dayton and Columbus by requiring masks in public.

Dayton now requires masks in public with an $85 dollar fine. Columbus requires masks for everyone over the age of six who doesn’t have a medical exemption. And most other major Ohio cities are considering following suit.

Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a good move. “We know that it reduces the possibility of the spread of the disease. Just the idea of catching those droplets before they come out of your mouth or somebody else's mouth. It will help you a little bit too from catching those droplets we know that face masks work.”

If passed by Toledo City Council, the ordinance would work much the same as other major cities. “You're going to the grocery store, you're riding TARTA, if you're alone in your car, don't worry about it. If you're alone with your family, you don't need to wear one. But any time you might come in contact with somebody else than your family unit. You should be wearing a face covering.”

Zgodzinski says he fears Lucas County is moving dangerously close to increasing our risk level according to the Governors statewide warning system. We are at orange now “If we don't start using all the tools in our toolbox we're going to go to red and possibly purple.”