Toledo protesters meet with mayor and police chief to discuss policing

Toledo's Mayor and Police Chief met as promised with protesters and activists of Black Lives Matter on Tuesday morning. All parties gathering outside to announce that they'd come together on about 80% of the issues facing cities including Toledo when it comes to police and policies to represent minorities.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is pledging $55 million dollars over the next five years.

The money will be coming from government funding to address programs to help the community with issues that can contribute to crime. Issues like homelessness, job training, hunger, schools, and addiction. The mayor also inviting corporate sponsors to add funds to the effort.

Toledo's Police Chief George Kral adding that he supports reforms in policing that are coming from the State, Federal and local governments. Kral says he does not support de-funding police, but he's committed to working with the organization to make sure issues of concern are addressed and implemented.

Protestors and advocates from Black Lives Matter supporting the movement toward addressing the social issues that may contribute to crime and that involves reforms in policing, while not calling for the dismantling of the police department. Rather they say the divestment of funds and reallocating them to social change programs.

Both sides say progress is being made and they will meet again in two weeks.

