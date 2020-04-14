Toledo Mother Shares Her Story About Waiting For Unemployment

As the Covid shutdown wears on, so does the financial strain on some people who have yet to receive unemployment.

Rebecca Bennett is a single mother of three kids who worked two jobs prior to the Covid-19 shutdown. “I probably averaged about seventy hours a week between the two jobs,” says Bennett.

A month after getting laid off Rebecca is still in a financial holding pattern. “At first, I was just worried about making less than I was normally making. I never thought that a month from now, I still wouldn't be receiving anything from unemployment,” says Bennett.

Rebecca says her weeks have consisted of calling the Ohio Unemployment Department numerous times a day. “When you do get through to them on the line, you're usually put on hold for about an hour to 2 1/2 hours and when you do speak to a representative you're being told that there's nothing they can do just wait.”

But like thousands of others, there is only so long Rebecca can wait. I have went (gone) through all of my savings. I have had a couple of people that have given me money just to help me get through. I am fortunate and I have a good landlord who has been reasonable with me through all of this.”

