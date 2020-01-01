Toledo Mother Shares Her Story Of Terror As Shots Are Fired At Her Front Door

A Toledo mother says she and her children are now having to change their entire lives after random violence spilled into their apartment.

Last weekend, police say there was a shooting at an apartment complex on Middlesex Road right of Central Avenue. According to police reports, three men went to the apartment of 27-year old Verlando Woods to confront him. The action reportedly stemmed from an argument earlier in the day with his downstairs neighbors. Investigators say there was a shootout that ensued in the hallway leaving 25-year old Alexander Padilla dead and two other men wounded. Woods is charged with murder.

The Toledo mother who lived across the hall from Woods says she was just going about her businesses with her two kids when she heard the shots ring out. She quickly called 9-1-1 and got out another door to safety. When she finally was able to return to her apartment, there was a huge bullet hole in her door. It easily could have hit her, she says, as she walked across the room with her baby daughter in her arms. As a result of the incident, she is now packing up her family and moving.

