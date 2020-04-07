Toledo Mud Hens to host virtual opening day

Just because opening day for the Toledo Mud Hens was postponed during the COVID-19 crisis doesn't mean baseball fans will miss out on all the fun.

The Mud Hens announced they're hosting a virtual opening day on April 16. The club is asking fans to help the celebration with the following requests:

• SportClips Ceremonial First Pitch: Send a video of your "first pitch" in your yard.

• National Anthem Performance: Send a video of you singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

• ProMedica’s "Play Ball" Kid: Send a video of your kids yelling "Play Ball!" as loud as they can.

•Toft’s Welcomes & Birthdays: Send your April 16 special occasion and it will run on the Virtual Video Board.

The Mud Hens will compile the videos and play them throughout the opening day events.

On April 16, the Mud Hens will host a special Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m. with a replay of the 2006 IL Governors' Cup championship game against Rochester.