Toledo Municipal Court makes changes amid COVID-19

In an effort to reduce traffic inside the Toledo Municipal courthouse, starting Monday, March 16, there will be some big changes.

Until further notice the housing, small claims court and garnishment hearings are cancelled and all marriage cermonies are on hold.

If you have a criminal or traffic case pending you can file a motion for a continuance due to the virus. You can fill out the forms online and then email in your request,

Arraignments for those in custody will take place at the Lucas County Jail.

If you have any questions about your case- check the Toledo Muncipal Court website.

