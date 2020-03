The Toledo Municipal Court is implemented a new policy to help keep the public safe due to concerns over the coronavirus.

All fines, fees, and costs due through June 1 will be continued an additional 90 days from the original due date.

For information on a particular case, check the Clerk of Court's website. The Clerk is in the process of updating due dates. If a certain date has not been updated, continue to check the website for the next 24 hours.