Toledo Museum of Art announces June reopen date

The Toledo Museum of Art will begin the process of reopening in June.

The museum will reopen to the public on June 23 with new procedures and practices in place to create a safe environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be limited hours, with the West Wing and Museum Store open Tuesdays-Sundays from 12-4 p.m., with special hours from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for at-risk populations. The East Wing, Community Gallery, Family Center, Works on Paper/History Hallway, Art Reference Library and the Glass Pavilion remain temporarily closed.

Admission is still free, but visitors are required to reserve a museum pass through this website or by calling 419-255-8000 ext. 7448. Museum passes will be timed in half-hour increments, with the last pass issued for 3 p.m. Visitors can reserve museum passes beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

Guests are not required to wear face coverings but they are strongly encouraged.

Group tours will not be conducted. All indoor performance or educational events are canceled or postponed until the fall. Outdoor programs and events are in the planning phases.

Parking will be free to the public through July 7. Paid parking for nonmembers will resume July 8.

Updated exhibition schedule

Many of the exhibitions that were on view when the Museum closed in March have been extended. Others will open as new exhibitions:

• Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar will be on view through July 26

• Thornton Dial: Trip to the Mountaintop will be on view through July 26

• Global Conversations: Art in Dialogue will be on view through Aug. 16

• ONE EACH: Still Lifes from Pissarro, Cezanne, Manet and Friends will be on view through Aug. 23

Two exhibitions scheduled to open this past spring have new dates:

• The Path to Paradise: Judith Schaechter’s Stained-Glass Art, Oct. 3-Jan. 3, 2021

• Rare and Wondrous: Birds in Art and Culture, 1620-1820, April 24-July 5, 2021

The following exhibitions will remain temporarily off view:

• PICTURE ID: Contemporary African American Works on Paper

• Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water

Those with tickets for Fireflies on the Water can request a refund or consider their purchase as a charitable gift to TMA. Ticket holders may contact Visitor Services at customerservice@toledomuseum.org or 419-255-8000 ext. 7448 to arrange a refund.