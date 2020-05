The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and Ohio National Guard will host a drive-thru food distribution event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Families must pre-register for the event, which will take place at the Food Bank, 24 E. Woodruff Ave. in Toledo.

Pre-registration is available Thursday and Friday by calling 419-242-5000 ext. 213 or ext. 215.