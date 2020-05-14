Toledo Plan Commission to review Amazon proposal

Toledo's Plan Commission is set to meet later this afternoon, and on the agenda is the redevelopment of the former Southwyck mall site.

We learned in March that the site will be home to a new Amazon delivery station.

We originally learned of the Amazon purchase of the Hawthorne Hills property back on March 13th, and that was just days before the state-wide pandemic shut down.

By the way, we're still a few months from the expected grand opening of the amazon distribution center in Rossford - that one was originally slated for August.

According to the city's website, today's session will be held on Zoom. You can access the meeting here: https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/99373462187