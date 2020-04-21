Toledo Plus One helps people on the pandemic frontline and local restaurants

While there's been a lot of tragedy during this pandemic, there's also been a lot of kindness on full display. People have come up with many ways to help others. And you can add a new program to that list, it's called Toledo Plus One.

It allows you to pick up the tab for lunch or dinner for police officers, firefighters and hospital workers in Lucas and Wood Counties. At the same time, you'll be helping a local restaurant.

Here's how it works. You make a donation on the Toledo Plus One website. The money then goes into a fund at the Toledo Community Foundation. From there, it is given to the local restaurants providing those meals.

Restaurants that are part of the program include: Mancy's Steakhouse, Mancy's Italian, Mancy's Bluewater Grille, Shorty's, Stubborn Brother Pizza, Souk Mediterranean, The Beirut, Ciao!, The Real Seafood Co., Zia's and The Chop House. The hope is to add other local restaurants to that list.

The meals are being delivered by Yark Automotive Group.

Toledo Plus One has only been up and running for less than a week. So far, just over $20,000 has been raised. While that's a big number, a lot more help is needed because this is an ongoing project. The goal is to deliver thousands of free meals in the weeks ahead.

If you'd like to make a donation, we've posted a link. There is no set donation amount. Organizers say every penny will make a difference.