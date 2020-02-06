TPD bans tactical vests for officers

There are a number of tools police officers need to carry to fight crime on the street, and Toledo's top cop is addressing gripes about his new policy to ban a particular vest Toledo police officers used to wear.

Officers have been told they can no longer wear Molle tactical vests.

The order went into effect February 1.

"In my opinion, that looks to much like a military soldier," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

The chief is big on community policing. The past four police classes have been issued new bullet resistant vests.

Some officers don't like the new order. They claim the old vests helped to eliminate back and hip pain.