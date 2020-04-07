Toledo Police receive fitted, reusable protective masks

Toledo police are now better protected against COVID-19. The officers were fitted for protective masks to help reduce the risk of infection while their on the front lines. Officers are urging everyone to stay at home and only call 911 when it's an emergency.

The masks are reusable and officers can take them to be sterilized at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Police administrators say there are three officers in quarantine. They say the officers are not showing any symptoms and have not been tested.