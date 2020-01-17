Toledo Police use 'Street Smart' to improve safety and solve crimes

The Toledo Police Department launched a new real-time, data-driven system called Street Smart. Street Smart provides officers with an online application to share case-related information among different shifts and units. It also provides officers access to historical data like past crime trends and officer-safety bulletins.

The program gathers information from calls-for-service and other police records in order to enhance officer safety, improve situational awareness, and help solve crimes. Street Smart collects and disseminates information from crime bulletins and officer reports so officers can access it in the field via in-car computers.

The program costs about $90,000 per year and has already made a positive impact on local businesses.