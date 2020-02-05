Toledo Police investigating two separate shooting on Tuesday

Toledo Police are investigating two separate shootings from Tuesday where unknown suspects struck vehicles.

At approximately 11:31 a.m., Shania Owens, 22, told officers she was dropping off a friend on Hickory St. when a vehicle occupied by several black males opened fire, hitting her vehicle.

A home in the 200 block of Earlwood was struck by one round during the shooting.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Then later on Tuesday, at approximately 5:19 p.m., units responded to the 1100 block of Buckingham in reference to a shooting that's believed to happen in the area of N. Detroit and Horace.

Once arriving at Buckingham, officers made contact with Shed Smith, 39, who told them an unknown suspect pulled up next to him near N. Detroit and Horace and shot at him. Smith and the suspect then fled.

Smith's vehicle was struck once in the driver's side door.

No one was injured in either incident. Toledo Police continue to investigate both shootings.