Toledo Police officer retires during overdose death probe

A Toledo Police officer has retired after his house became the subject of a narcotics search warrant.

Earlier this month, Toledo Police responded to an overdose death and an investigation began.

According to TPD, during the course of that investigation, evidence was recovered that linked Martin Przybysz, a now-retired officer, to the purchase of controlled substances. That information, which was discovered on May 19, included “orders” or requests from Przybysz to purchase controlled substances.

Upon discovering this information, the VICE Narcotics Section acted promptly and notified the proper personnel. That same day, a search warrant was conducted at the Przybysz household where potential evidence was recovered.

Charges were not filed as the investigation continues and an analysis of the seized evidence is pending. Przybysz was also required to submit to a urinalysis for an administrative investigation through Toledo Police’s Internal Affairs Section.

The following day, Przybysz retired after working nearly 28 years with the department – he was assigned to Field Operations.

Because of his retirement, TPD says the internal investigation regarding Przybysz is unable to be concluded as he is no longer an employee with the City of Toledo.

“It is beyond disappointing when we find one of our own may partake in the very type of behavior the majority of officers work diligently on preventing and eliminating every day,” said Chief Kral. “This conduct undermines the excellent work and dedication to service that the vast majority of officers take great pride in upholding. During my tenure, I have promoted transparency and I am satisfied that when this information was discovered, it was immediately brought to light and appropriate action was taken.”

