Toledo Police officers leave gift for child attacked by dog

A Toledo family is sending out a thank you to two Toledo Police officers that went above and beyond the call of duty.

Last week, JJ Knudsen was visiting a family member when she was attacked by a dog. Police officers and firefighters both arrived on the scene and JJ was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.

While at the hospital, her father noticed something on the family's security system. Two police officers that responded to the call tracked down the family's address, went to the house and placed a gift on the back porch.

Inside the bag was a baby doll and a Paw Patrol toy along with a card wishing the 4-year-old a speedy recovery.

Joshua Knudsen decided to share the video of the officers online, along with a brief story. He says the simple gesture was wonderful and he wanted to showcase how many officers are doing good deeds everyday that many times go unnoticed.

His daughter, is out of the hospital and is expected to recover. As for the officers who dropped off the surprise gift, they signed the card Officer Braun and Officer Tucker. They were not available for interviews but Toledo Police Chief George Kral says the moment made him proud. Here is a statement given to 13abc in response to the viral video showing the officers going beyond the badge.

"I have said it before and I will say it again - I am one proud police chief.Toledo officers do these small acts of kindness daily and most of those deeds go undocumented. In our current climate where it is popular to criticize the police, it is refreshing to be reminded that the majority of Toledo Police officers go above and beyond the call of duty to take care of the community they serve." - Chief Kral, Toledo Police