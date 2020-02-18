Toledo Police release video of Bancroft 7-Eleven assault suspects

Toledo Police are seeking the public's help to uncover the identity of two men they say assaulted a woman outside the 7-Eleven on Bancroft on February 14th of this year.

According to police, the two suspects got into the woman's truck and hid until she returned and drove away. Police say they then assaulted her and stole her phone.

Anyone with information as to their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Speaking with 13abc over the weekend, the victim, Teresa Stoner, says she left her truck running while she ran inside the store on the night in question. She says the men sprayed her with pepper spray and attacked her when she tried to run, demanding money.

Stoner says she suffered bruising, a broken nose, and had to get stitches inside her mouth as a result of the assault.