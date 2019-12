Toledo Police are asking for help locating a missing juvenile Saturday morning.

According to police, 12-year-old Janea-Jah Pinnix was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of Palmetto.

Pinnix is described as being five-feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing black sweat pants, black hoodie, and tan boots.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Toledo Police CrimeStopper Hotline: 419-255-1111.