Toledo Police search for missing 21-year-old

Toledo Police are asking for help locating a missing 21-year-old man.

Police posted to Facebook Friday night asking for assistance locating Jason Boyd from Toledo.

According to the Facebook post, Boyd was last seen wearing a gray coat and black sweatpants. He is described as 5'6'' and 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

There are concerns about his ability to care for himself, according to police.

If you have information on Boyd's whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.