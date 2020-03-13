Toledo Police searching for missing juveniles in east Toledo

Toledo Police are searching for two juveniles who went missing late Thursday night.

At 11:30 p.m., a police unit responded to the 900 block of Forsythe on a call of a missing juvenile. The children's guardian, Shirley Gilmer, told officers Twintasia Gilmer, 15, left the home and took her younger brother, Kamari Gilmer, 11.

According to Shirley Gilmer, Twintasia Gilmer has run away before but Kamari had never done it before. Their guardian said the youths were probably in the Weiler Homes area but had little other information.

Kamari is described as a black male, 5-foot-5 and 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and gold shirt, black pants with a gold stripe, and Nike sandals.

Twintasia is described as a black female, 5-foot-2 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jackets, blue jeans with holes in the knees, and pink shoes.

If anyone has information, they're asked to contact Toledo Police 419-245-3340.