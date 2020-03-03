Toledo Police searching for suspects in gas station robbery

Toledo Police are searching for three suspects who broke into a gas station on N. Reynolds Rd. and stole cigars and tobacco products.

The incident happened before 10 p.m. on February 23 at the Mobil gas station at 2149 N. Reynolds. Units responded to the call and arrived to find the audible alarm going off with the front window of the store broken.

Officers saw assorted wrapping papers and cigars laying inside the location and some in the parking lot. The suspects fled with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Two of the suspects are described as wearing all black while the third was wearing a denim jacket and orange beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.