Detectives from the Gun Crime and Intelligence Task Force took several guns off the street in a single bust.

While detectives were attempting to recover an illegally owned firearm. a tip lead them to a specific vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up two pistols, three shotguns, and three AR-15 style rifles along with several drum magazines.

The suspect was charged with Having Weapons Under Disability and Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle