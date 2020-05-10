Toledo Pride canceled due to COVID-19

The 11th annual Toledo Pride event has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The outdoor festival was slated to take place on August 22, 2020 but oragnizers say due to the pandemic it will not be happening.

“We know how vital it is for the LGBTQIA+ community to have a safe space to gather, express themselves, and shower love on each other and this city. The decision to cancel was not easy, but for the safety of this community, and the long-term sustainability of this event, we believe this is the best decision, " says Lexi Hayman-Staples, Toledo Pride event director.

Right now, the organizers of the event, that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, are working with local bands and performers to host the celebration virtually.

More information, including a date and entertainment schedule, about the virtual event, will be released as it becomes available.

Hayman-Staples also confirmed that the Toledo Pride steering committee is committed to bringing Toledo Pride back in 2021.