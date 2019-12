Toledo Public Schools is looking to fill several positions at its annual job fair, from 4-6:30 p.m. today.

The employment opportunities available are:

• Teaching Assistant

• Substitute Teacher

• Substitute Clerical

• Substitute Food Service Worker

• Substitute Miscellaneous Laborer

• Substitute Paraprofessional

The job fair will be held at the TPS Educational Campus in the Thurgood Marshall Auditorium.