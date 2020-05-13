TPS to hold virtual graduation ceremonies, drive-thru ceremony week of June 1

Toledo Public Schools will offer both virtual and drive through options for graduation.

Virtual ceremonies will air during the originally scheduled graduation date and time.

Drive through graduations will happen at the Stranahan Theater during the week of June 1.

Each school will communicate with senior families regarding drive through logistics.

Virtual Ceremony Air Times (Airing on BCSN and YouTube)

Tuesday, May 19th - Toledo Early College at 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 21st - Toledo Technology Academy at 4 p.m

Friday, May 22nd

· ANSAT at 10 a.m.

· Jones Leadership Academy of Business at 1

Tuesday, May 26th

· Bowsher at 10 a.m.

· Rogers at 2 p.m.

· Start at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27th

· Woodward at 10 a.m.

· Scott at 2 p.m.

· Waite at 6 p.m.