Toledo Public Schools to introduce blended schedules for new school year

Toledo Public Schools are going with a blended schedule when school returns in the fall.

Students will be broken up into two groups, A and B, with learning done in the classroom on two days and remotely the other three days.

Group A will be in the classroom Mondays and Thursdays, while Group B will be in school buildings Tuesdays and Fridays. Both groups will hold online learning Wednesdays.

Students will be provided breakfast and lunch for all five days, with students bringing home meals from their in-school days for the days they are out of school. Parents will not be required to make additional efforts to pick up meals.

TPS is also strongly considering a delay to the start of the school year to allow more time to work out additional details with the new schedule. A start date of after Labor Day is a possibility, but a new date has not been set yet.

Details of transportation are still being worked out.

Students are also eligible to opt into total remote learning, but they are encouraged to register for that option as soon as possible. Registration is available at the TPS website.