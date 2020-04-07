Toledo Public Schools uses Buses to Bring WiFi to Students

During the pandemic many school buses are sitting in garages all day everyday. That is not the case at Toledo Public Schools.

"This allows us to take buses with WiFi access and park them in communities, to help provide a signal to students who would not have a signal otherwise," said Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.

The district is rotating multiple buses at 11 different communities through a partnership with LMHA. This will reach close to 2,000 students. As education continues from home, TPS students have the option of picking up packets or working online. This will certainly lead to more students choosing the online option.

The schedule is below:

April 8 9:30-12:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 8 12:30-3:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 9 9:30-12:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

April 9 12:30-3:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

April 20 9:30-12:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 20 12:30-3:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 21 9:30-12:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 21 12:30-3:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 22 9:30-12:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

April 22 12:30-3:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

April 23 9:30-12:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 23 12:30-3:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 24 9:30-12:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 24 12:30-3:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 27 9:30-12:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

April 27 12:30-3:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

April 28 9:30-12:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 28 12:30-3:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

April 29 9:30-12:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 29 12:30-3:00 Elmdale/Mercer, Birmingham Terrace, Regina Manor, Oak Grove (Spencer Sharples)

April 30 9:30-12:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, Pulley Homes

April 30 12:30-3:00 Weiler, McClinton Nunns, John Holland

May 1 9:30-12:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park

May 1 12:30-3:00 Northern Heights, Port Lawrence, Ravine Park