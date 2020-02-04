Toledo Sister Cities International asks for donations to help China amid coronavirus outbreak

Toledo Sister Cities International is working to help send supplies overseas amid the coronavirus outbreak. The organization is asking for the community's help, but are running into roadblocks.

Toledo Sister Cities International is a group that has been around for nearly 30 years. The organization has built relationships with 12 cities in ten countries around the world, including two in China.

Building bridges that connect people from around the world. That's what Toledo Sister Cities International is all about. The group thinks of our sister cities as family.

"So when somebody's in trouble from a family, you want to do everything or whatever you can to help them out," said Dr. Anwer Ali.

Dr. Anwer Ali is the VP of Programs. He says this deadly strain of the coronavirus is unlike any other and what we do now to step up and protect others, matters.

"People are scared," said Dr. Ali.

Jing Meyer serves on the committee that works with Toledo's Chinese Sister Cities. Last week, Meyer heard from Quinhuangdao, China. People there are pleading for help. Then Tuesday, another Chinese city, Nanchong asked Toledo for supplies. Donations of surgical gowns and face masks are needed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Right now we are still in the planning how we are going to exactly help," said Meyer.

"We want to contain that disease where it started from. So, it's better to send them as much as we can," said Dr. Ali.

But the shortage isn't just overseas. It's happening right here, which makes giving at all a challenge.

"Some of the places you make online order have the wait until end of the February you can get your supply," said Meyer.

For about a week and a half now medical supply stores all across town have been experiencing a shortage of face masks. Usually at Ryan Pharmacy they're kept on a shelf that's now empty. It's going to stay that way for the foreseeable future.

"We have gotten over a dozen phone calls each day and get several people coming in and unfortunately we don't have anything for them," said Tim Ryan, owner of Ryan Pharmacy.

Ryan Pharmacy has been in business for 60 years and this is the first time this kind of problem has come up. The fact many of the needed supplies are made in China presents another road block.

"No matter where you go, you're not going to be able to find them," said Ryan.

Some worry if we don't have enough to protect ourselves locally should disaster strike, how can we be expected to help China?

"[China has a] population of 1.4 billion and we cannot send everything there. So, but we are trying to make it a point that, you know, when somebody is in difficulty who are a sister city we are standing behind them," said Dr. Ali.

Toledo Sister Cities International says its working with City Council to develop a resolution supporting the effort to assist China. If you'd like to help the organization is asking for financial donations.

Please send them to Toledo Sister Cities International at P.O. Box 353004 Toledo, Ohio 43615.