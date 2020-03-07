Toledo Surgeon charged with sex crimes, arrested

Dr. Manish Gupta has three popular offices - one in Toledo, one in Oregon, and another in Michigan. Federal agents raided both of Gupta's Lucas County offices this afternoon, and they arrested Gupta.

"He said if you're not comfortable with me, then I don't want to be your doctor. We need to find you a doctor that you are comfortable with," says Christina Breitner-Fuss.

Breitner-Fuss thought she had the best plastic surgeon in Toledo.

"I did all my research and he had all the best, double board-certified, he had all the best, I mean anything you could want in your doctor," says Breitner-Fuss.

Her doctor, Manish Gupta, was arrested today on federal charges of illegally dispensing a controlled substance, sex trafficking, and aggravated sexual abuse.

"To see all those charges and allegations and everything, it's just a little unsettling," says Breitner-Fuss.

The FBI affidavit for an arrest warrant alleges that Gupta hired escorts, drugged them, and assaulted them while they were unconscious. The affidavit also states that Gupta recorded the assaults on SD cards, typically from three angles.

In Friday afternoon's raid, the FBI says it found a drawer filled with SD cards.

"I liked his whole staff. I loved the whole office, and it just makes you feel i don't know almost violated in a way," says Breitner-Fuss.

According to the FBI, staff members of Gupta's business, Artisan Cosmetic Surgery, found videos of what appeared to be several assaults in 2014.

"People in his staff had pictures, or there were things at the office. So all of these people knew about it? Was nobody saying anything? Was this some big long investigation while we were all still coming to him as patients?" asks Breitner-Fuss.

The videos were obtained by search warrant in December 2019. The investigation was opened in January 2019.

"He was really nice, really personable. Good sense of humor. He was soft-spoken. He made you feel comfortable," says Breitner-Fuss.

Investigators indicate the alleged crimes could go back to 2013 but are looking into more recent incidents, too. The FBI says it found a recording of Gupta having sex with a woman who appears to be unconscious. The time code on that video is December 17, 2019.