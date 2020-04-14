Toledo Symphony, Ballet cancel remainder of 2019-20 season

The Toledo Symphony and the Toledo Ballet have canceled their performances and events for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, which runs through June 6.

Ticket holders should contact the box office at boxoffice@artstoledo.com to request a refund or donate the value of their tickets to the organization.

The organizations have turned to alternate methods of delivering their programs. On March 13, the Toledo Symphony livestreamed its Masterworks performance from the Peristyle. And archival performances from the Symphony and Ballet are being broadcast on WGTE at 6 p.m. Sundays through May 17.

Symphony musicians are sharing self-recorded, at-home performances on social media. Michael Lang, the resident choreographer for the Ballet, has provided meditation and Qigong Facebook Live sessions.

New episodes of the award-winning Toledo SymphonyLab podcast continue to air on at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays on FM91, and all previously aired and extended episodes can be found online or on Apple podcast.