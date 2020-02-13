Toledo Symphony staging epic performance

You may not be familiar with the title, but you'll undoubtedly recognize the first few notes of Carmina Burana.

An over-the-top operatic chorus belts out O Fortuna! in countless movies, television shows, video games, and commercials.

Now, you can hear and see the origin of that ubiquitous vocal sample.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is collaborating with several choruses from Bowling Green State University to provide an earth-shaking blast of opera, belted from 200 performers inside the Peristyle at The Toledo Museum of Art.

The BGSU choirs were extremely excited to welcome maestro Alain Trudel from the @toledosymphony yesterday to continue preparations for this weeks performances of Carmina Burana at the @ToledoMuseum ! Enjoy this sneak peek and purchase your tickets today! pic.twitter.com/sdpvtLUgFk — BGSUChoralActivities (@BGSUChoral) February 12, 2020

The Toledo Ballet will act out the storyline of Carmina Burana while three solo vocalists narrate the story as the musical progresses.

It's all part of the collaborative community effort championed by the Music Director of the TSO, conductor Alain Trudel.

Performances are Friday, Feb. 14 & Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 8:00 PM. For tickets, contact the TSO Box Office: 419-246-8000.

