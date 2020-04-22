Toledo teen survives COVID-19, but loses mother to the disease

A Scott high school senior is out of ICU and recovering from COVID-19.

The teen was released on Thursday from the hospital, but when she got home she received some devastating news.

"I was perfectly healthy before this," said TPS student D'Jeana Roddy.

19 year old D'Jeana Roddy says she thought it couldn't happen to her, but last month she was rushed to Bay Park hospital. She was diagnosed with COVID-19. She called her mom.

"I had told her I was scared and I love her," said Roddy.

The Scott high school senior was put on ventilator the day before her 19th birthday.

"I woke up. I was happy I could breathe, but I didn't know what day it was. I didn't know what happened on the outside world," said Roddy.

The nurses helped her celebrated her birthday.

"A nurse at Bay Park Hospital knew it was my birthday. She purchased me a cake and when I woke up in the ICU the nurses came in and sang happy birthday to me."

She was desperate to talk to her mom.

"I was worried about her because she was the one taking care of me. She sat with me while I was sick. I didn't know she got put in the hospital. So when I woke up I just didn't hear from her. I didn't find out that she got sick and was also put onto a ventilator until the day that I came home from the hospital," said the teen.

Her mom had complications while fighting the virus.

"When my mom was put on a ventilator for her breathing her heart had stopped. When they took her off of the ventilator she just didn't make it," said Roddy.

She says her mom had pre-existing health conditions and the virus caused her organs to fail. Roddy says it's hard for her to grasp how this has changed her life.

"She loved us. She love me. I'm a senior and she couldn't wait for me to walk across the stage."

She's doing the best to cope with her mother's death.

"I can't even believe that I'm not crumbling, but she was such a strong woman herself. She raised me to be a strong woman and to handle what comes in life. I know that I'm here for a reason, but I made it out of it. Greater is coming even though this might be the roughest I ever have to go through in my life," said Roddy.

The teen says she wanted to go to Central State to study clinical psychology, but she says she will now have to stay home to take care of her 14 year old sister.