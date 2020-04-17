Toledo Tip Jar website launches to help area tipped service workers

Restaurant workers and others who rely on tips are suffering financially during the COVID-19 crisis, but groups are stepping up to help them as much as they can.

A group of volunteers has created an online platform to help those tip workers called Toledo Tip Jar.

Led by Spoke Design, a Toledo-based branding, design, and web agency, the website allows anyone to send money to an area restaurant's staff through their choice of online payment services.

“We decided that since we enjoy our bars, restaurants, and other service businesses so much and so often (when we're not distancing physically), that we should support the people who take such good care of us. We know so many restaurant and bar owners, and service workers, and it's time we show our appreciation for them during this crisis,” says Gene Powell, President and Chief Creative Officer of Spoke.

Workers can register for free on the website after completing a short form. A post is then made, linking to their preferred payment methods.

The site is open for public search of their favorite restaurants and specific people, or users can tip a randomly selected worker.