Toledo Walleye fight pediatric cancer with "Love Your Melon" games

This year, over 300,000 children worldwide will be diagnosed with cancer -- about 15,000 here in the United States. The kind of funding necessary for childhood cancer research can be hard to come by... and that's where the Toledo Walleye are stepping up for the next several home games.

"Love Your Melon" is on a mission to get a hat for every child battling cancer in America. "This is our second year partnering with the organization," says Walleye communications director Andi Roman, "and what they do is raise awareness and money for kids with cancer."

A ticket package gets you seats at the game plus a "Love Your Melon" Walleye beanie. If you've already bought a ticket, you can also donate that to a Toledo-area child battling cancer. 4 games in all through next weekend will feature this, with half the proceeds going to Love Your Melon's nonprofit partners.

For the Walleye's part, they'll go from raising money on the ice to raising hope off of it. In January, the players will take some of the 'Love Your Melon' beanies straight to ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital.

Sunday's game may have just a little extra incentive for the fans: a decorative punch bowl bought in Victorian London that has grown into the Holy Grail of hockey.

"If you've never had the chance to get a picture with the Stanley Cup, now is the time. You can check out the different teams who have won, see your favorite players from those teams... it's just really cool!"

Tickets are going fast for all 4 games, but if you'd like to join the fight against pediatric cancer -- while maybe seeing a fight on the ice itself -- visit ToledoWalleye.com/LYM.