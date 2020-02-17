Toledo Walleye hosting first 419 Women Are Rad Night

The Toledo Walleye are ready to celebrate the women in the Toledo area who are making a difference in their communities.

The Walleye are hosting the 419 Women are Rad Night, on Sunday, March 22. The organization will recognize six women who are making huge contributions to their communities.

The six nominees each receive $500 to benefit the charity of their choice. An online vote determines one honoree who will receive an additional $1,000 for her cause. Voting will take place February 17-March 15.