Toledo Walleye players, staff help out "Connecting Kids To Meals"

Connecting Kids To Meals provided Northwest Ohio children with 500,000 meals last year -- an unattainable figure without help from the community.

This afternoon, Toledo Walleye players and staff were doing their part down at the Monroe Street headquarters, packing food and condiments to go in full meal kits.

CKTM president Wendi Huntley says "we're so excited to have the support of the Walleye to do such necessary work at this time."

Huntley says that daily meal kit production varies per volunteer group -- and when the competition is fierce for a good cause, everyone wins. By her estimation, about 2000 kits per day are produced on average at the warehouse.

CKTM is also the chosen charity to benefit from sales at the Walleye game on Friday, December 13th.

If you'd like to volunteer your time and effort, visit the Connecting Kids To Meals website.