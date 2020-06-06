Toledo Zoo & Aquarium to reopen Friday, June 12

The Toledo Zoo & Aquarium is about to reopen.

In a post on social media, the zoo announced a firm date for reopening following the statewide shutdown and subsequent reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's reopening date will be Friday, June 12, 2020.

Your Zoo is finalizing plans to re-open on Friday, June 12! From re-opening day through June 30, the Zoo will be open to members only by online reservation only. We will issue more specifics of our reopening early next week- please stay tuned! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/tELdbXGXLi — Toledo Zoo (@ToledoZoo) June 6, 2020

The post from the zoo states:

"Your Zoo is finalizing plans to re-open on Friday, June 12! From re-opening day through June 30, the Zoo will be open to members only by online reservation only. We appreciate your patience as we work through final details and prepare the park. We will issue more specifics of our reopening early next week- please stay tuned to our social media and website for updates. Thank you and we look forward to welcoming guests back to Toledo Zoo very soon!"