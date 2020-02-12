Toledo Zoo hosting job fair for part-time, seasonal positions

The Toledo Zoo is hosting a job fair from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.

The Zoo is looking to fill more than 200 part-time and seasonal positions in a variety of guest service positions.

Job fair attendees should park in the Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot, enter through the main gates, and follow the signs to the Malawi Event Center. Zoo parking and admission fees will not apply. Business casual attire is preferred.

Attendees should bring a professional resume or completed Zoo application, available at toledozoo.com. The last walk-in time will be 6:45 p.m.

Most positions require a minimum age of 16, however, some require candidates to be 21 with a valid driver’s license. Those interested must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays. Some positions may also require working in all weather conditions, the ability to stand for extended periods of time, and extensive walking on Zoo grounds.