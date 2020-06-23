Toledo Zoo offering Garden Tour Series

The Toledo Zoo is offering tours of their gardens and grounds to better understand how their plants grow, bloom, and change throughout the seasons during their Your Zoo's Garden Tour Series.

Each tour is guided by a Zoo horticulture staff member who will discuss different gardening topics, including growing tips, best management practices, and more.

Tours meet in front of Ziems Conservatory 15 minutes prior to start time, last approximately 90 minutes and happen rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes, as tours may encompass the entire Zoo.

Cost is $10 for Toledo Zoo members and $15 for non-members, per person/tour. Space is limited and reservations are required.

Visit toledozoo.org/gardens for more information and to make reservations.

2020 Garden Tour Series Dates and Topics:

• Saturday, July 11 (9:30 a.m.) - Stop and Smell the Roses

• Tuesday, July 21 (10:30 a.m.) - Stop and Smell the Roses

• Tuesday, August 18 (10:30 a.m.) - Flowering Perennial Care

• Tuesday, September 22 (10:30 a.m.) - Discovering Native Plants