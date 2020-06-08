Toledo Zoo releases plan for first phase of reopening

The Toledo Zoo is reopening to members only Friday after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but operations at the zoo will be different than they were before.

The zoo will be open Wednesdays through Sundays only, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with the park closing at 5 p.m. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays for deep cleaning.

All visitors must purchase a time-reserved ticket.

A maximum amount of 2,500 visitors will be allowed in at one time, and all guests over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face covering upon entering all buildings and interacting with zoo staff.

Other changes of note as the zoo prepares to reopen:

• The ProMedica Museum of Natural History and Aquarium will be open with limited traffic. All other animal viewing is outdoor observation only.

• 2-way and 1-way traffic patterns have been implemented to encourage social distancing. The pedestrian bridge is open with two lanes marked.

• All visitors must park and enter through Anthony Wayne Trail. The Broadway parking lot and entrance are closed.

• No outside food and beverage will be allowed, except required medical items and baby formula.

• All indoor buildings, with the exception of the ProMedica Museum of Natural History and Aquarium, will remain closed.

• The Splash Pad and all rides will remain closed.

• The pedestrian tunnel under the Anthony Wayne Trail and elevator are closed.

For further information, visit the Toledo Zoo Reopening Plan on this page.