Toledo Zoo reopens to the public on July 1st with new safety guidelines

Those looking for a way to entertain the kids this summer have a new option opening up in July. The Toledo Zoo will once again be opening its doors to the general public -- members and non-members alike -- starting on Wednesday, July 1st.

The Zoo made the announcement on their website Monday, alongside a reopening plan for the summer. That plan includes guidelines for visitors and the park to ensure safety during the continued coronavirus pandemic. Among the guidelines: the park will be operating at 50% capacity, mask use will be required for indoor attractions and encouraged outdoors, and no outside food or beverage will be permitted (with exceptions for required medical items and infant formula).

According to the website, the Zoo will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for deep cleaning of the facilities. The Zoo will reopen on Mondays starting July 13th and the attraction will reinstitute free admission to Lucas County residents on Mondays from 10 AM - Noon. The Zoo will continue to close on Tuesdays for cleaning.

You can see all the details of the new reopening plan at ToledoZoo.org.