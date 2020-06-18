Toledo Zoo reschedules Music under the Stars

The Toledo Zoo has rescheduled its Music under the Stars from summer to the fall.

The series is a free community concert series held on Sunday evenings in the Zoo's Amphitheater. The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 6: Forte Music School

• Sept. 13: Maumee Community Band

• Sept. 20: Toledo Polish American Concert Band

• Sept. 27: Genoa American Legion Band

• Oct. 4: Black Swamp Pipes & Drums

• Oct. 11: Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra

More information about parking, gates opening, capacity and policies will be released closer to the concerts.